Business & Innovation Hub programme at WUF13 unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 17 to 22 May 2026, introduces a new feature to promote leadership and innovative approaches to housing: the Business & Innovation Hub, with a dedicated programme to highlight practical solutions, delivery models and partnerships across the urban value chain, Trend reports via WUF13 Organizing Committee.

Under the WUF13 theme, “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the Hub will contribute to advancing approaches that respond to the global housing crisis, with the focus on innovation, investment and implementation.



The Business & Innovation Hub is built around two main objectives: showcasing how housing is delivered in practice and creating a space for meaningful networking and collaboration. The programme will bring together private sector actors and different stakeholders working on innovative housing and basic services solutions.



Urban value chain in action

At the core of the Hub is the Business & Innovation Stage, featuring 15 curated sessions under the theme “Urban value chain in action.” These interactive sessions will showcase how companies, business associations and partners are advancing sustainable urban development and adequate housing through real projects and lessons learned.



Reflecting the diversity of the private sector, the Hub will include a wide range of actors — from large companies to small and medium-sized enterprises, startups and business associations — emphasizing innovation, technology and fresh approaches to urban challenges.

The Hub will also foster exchanges between cities, investors and practitioners, helping translate ideas into implementable approaches and collaboration across the urban value chain.



Empowering startups and new voices

The Business & Innovation Hub will also feature the Startup Pavilion, providing a dedicated space for emerging businesses and young entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations. With 14 selected startups from 10 countries, the Pavilion aims to empower new voices and highlight ideas that can be scaled to address housing and urban challenges.