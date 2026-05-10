Heydar Aliyev’s invaluable contributions to the development of the urban environment hold special significance - Head of Presidential Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Heydar Aliyev’s invaluable contributions to the development of the urban environment hold special significance, as the transformation of a country's residential spaces—its villages, settlements, and cities—is one of the primary foundations that reflects the execution of a long-term development strategy, Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said in his article marking the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The article notes that the initial manifestations of this strategic approach were clearly observed during the National Leader's first period of leadership in the Republic, spanning from 1969 to 1982:

“During those years, crucial steps were taken to accelerate the industrialization process, establish new production enterprises, and expand infrastructure, while the construction of facilities of national importance gained significant momentum. At the core of this strategic line lay fundamental principles such as the balanced development of the country's residential areas, the parallel construction of industrial and social infrastructure, and the integration of national architectural heritage into the modern urbanization process. The National Leader’s approach to urban planning and architecture stemmed directly from the logic of his philosophy of state-building.”