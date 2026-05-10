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Today, every inch of land within the territory of Azerbaijan belongs to the Azerbaijani people - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 10 May 2026 13:11 (UTC +04:00)
Today, every inch of land within the territory of Azerbaijan belongs to the Azerbaijani people - President Ilham Aliyev
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The greatest dream of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was the liberation of our native lands from occupation. We—his successors—have fulfilled his testament, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with residents in the city of Zangilan, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “Today, every inch of land within the territory of Azerbaijan belongs to the Azerbaijani people. By expelling the occupiers from our lands, we have restored our territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

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