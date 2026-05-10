Today, every inch of land within the territory of Azerbaijan belongs to the Azerbaijani people - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The greatest dream of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was the liberation of our native lands from occupation. We—his successors—have fulfilled his testament, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with residents in the city of Zangilan, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “Today, every inch of land within the territory of Azerbaijan belongs to the Azerbaijani people. By expelling the occupiers from our lands, we have restored our territorial integrity and sovereignty.”