IsDB representatives visit Aghdam Industrial Park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. A delegation of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group visited the Aghdam Industrial Park, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"As part of our visit to Karabakh, together with the delegation led by Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, the Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), and colleagues, we met with entrepreneurs in the Aghdam Industrial Park. The discussions focused on opportunities to increase production potential and pursue export-driven growth, as well as prospects for cooperation with the IsDB towards sustainable economic development and strengthening the private sector," the post reads.