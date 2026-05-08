Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange bolsters trade, economic ties with Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange is strengthening trade and economic ties with Azerbaijan, said Dmitry Pinevich, Belarus’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, at a seminar organized by the Commodity Exchange, which is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, Belarus and Azerbaijan, as friendly states, traditionally maintain a high level of interaction, which expands every year, while trade and economic cooperation demonstrate stable positive dynamics.

"In fact, we conduct trade across 500 commodity items, and I would like to particularly emphasize the important role of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange in the development of mutual trade. Today's meeting in a professional circle is a good opportunity to discuss topical issues of exchange trading, exchange experience, and familiarize ourselves with innovations in the exchange's activities and changes in legislation, so that modern tools of cooperation through the exchange do not create obstacles but, on the contrary, contribute to the further development of our trade and economic relations.

Undoubtedly, we live in a turbulent world and observe new political events daily. Such turbulence affects both external and internal economic processes," he said.

The ambassador emphasized that in these conditions, it is especially important to build strong business ties and focus on long-term cooperation.

"Trust is formed through effective and transparent mechanisms of interaction between businesses, manufacturers, and partners of Belarus and Azerbaijan. It is the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange that should be such an instrument - primarily an effective communication platform for the businesses of our countries in various directions," he concluded.