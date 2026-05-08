Uzbekistan, China's firm discuss electric mobility, smart energy projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 8. Mirziyod Yunusov, head of the Uzeltexsanoat Association, and Wang Qi, head of China Southern Power Grid, held discussions on the implementation of projects for the production and installation of modern electric vehicle charging stations in Uzbekistan, as well as the initiation of technological cooperation and preliminary agreements in promising investment areas, Trend reports via Uzeltexsanoat.

The discussions took place within the framework of the Uzbekistan–Hong Kong Economic Forum.

China Southern Power Grid, one of China’s largest energy and power grid corporations, serves over 270 million consumers and undertakes major projects in smart energy, power grid modernization, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The talks occurred against the backdrop of steadily expanding economic relations between the two countries. Chinese investments in Uzbekistan reached $15.8 billion in 2025, with expectations to increase to $21 billion in 2026. Bilateral trade continues to grow robustly, totaling $17.8 billion in 2025 and rising by 53.4 percent in the first quarter of 2026.