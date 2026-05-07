China, Uzbekistan discuss advancing China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. China and Uzbekistan discussed the high-standard and high-quality construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway during talks between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov in Beijing, Trend reports via People's Council of China.

During the meeting held at the Great Hall of the People, Li Qiang emphasized the importance of strengthening connectivity and deepening practical cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that China is ready to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Uzbekistan and expand cooperation in trade, investment, energy resources, digital economy, green economy, and infrastructure.

Li specifically highlighted the need to “promote the high-standard and high-quality construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway” and improve the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation projects.

The Chinese premier also expressed readiness to increase imports of high-quality Uzbek products and encourage Chinese companies to invest in Uzbekistan.

For his part, Aripov reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with China within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and enhancing collaboration in connectivity and transport infrastructure.

He said Uzbekistan is willing to further strengthen high-level exchanges and expand cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, transport connectivity, culture, education, and tourism.

The sides also discussed coordination within multilateral platforms, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the China-Central Asia mechanism.