Tajikistan, Slovenia chart path for stronger bilateral relations

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 7. Tajikistan and Slovenia reviewed the current state of their bilateral cooperation and explored prospects for its further expansion, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Tajikistan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister, Farrukh Hamralizoda, and Slovenia’s Ambassador to Dushanbe, Alenka Suhadolnik, on May 6, 2026.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on additional matters of mutual interest, including issues addressed within the framework of international organizations.

Diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Slovenia have been developing steadily through sustained political dialogue and cooperation on international platforms.

The two countries maintain engagement across multiple areas, including diplomacy, education, trade, and economic cooperation, while also supporting broader interaction between Central Asia and European partners.