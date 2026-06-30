  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 30

Economy News 30 June 2026 09:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 30
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 30.

According to CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

''The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9362 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0364 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.2078 manat,'' the information indicates.

Code

Exchange rate

USD

1.7

EUR

1.9362

AUD

1.1677

BYN

0.6095

AED

0.4628

KRW

0.1098

CZK

0.0799

CNY

0.2503

DKK

0.259

GEL

0.6436

HKD

0.2168

INR

0.018

GBP

2.249

SEK

0.1746

CHF

2.0994

ILS

0.5697

CAD

1.1941

KWD

5.4878

KZT

0.3506

QAR

0.4663

KGS

0.0194

HUF

0.5463

MDL

0.0962

NOK

0.1709

UZS

0.0141

PKR

0.611

PLN

0.4514

RON

0.3694

RUB

2.2078

RSD

0.0165

SGD

1.3132

SAR

0.4527

xdr

2.3056

TRY

0.0364

TMT

0.4857

UAH

0.0379

JPY

1.0482

NZD

0.96

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more