Iran's Imam Khomeini Port handles $1.5B in exports in six months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. During the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21–Sept. 22, 2026), 4.1 million tons of products worth $1.5 billion were exported through Imam Khomeini Port in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan Province.

According to Trend's analysis based on data from the Iranian Customs Administration, exports through Imam Khomeini Port decreased by 33% in value and 41% in weight during the six months compared with the same period of the previous Iranian year (March 21–Sept. 22, 2025).

During the six months, 6.4 million tons of products worth $2.9 billion were imported into the country through Imam Khomeini Port. Imports increased by 16% in value but decreased by 34% in weight compared with the same period of the previous year.

During the reporting period, 204,000 tons of products were transited through Imam Khomeini Port, up 268% compared with the same period of the previous year.

Customs revenues at Imam Khomeini Port totaled 292 trillion rials, or approximately $164 million, during the six months, increasing by 318% compared with the same period of the previous year.

During the first nine months of the previous Iranian year (March 21–Dec. 22, 2025), non-oil exports through Imam Khomeini Port totaled 9.73 million tons worth $3.29 billion. During the same period, 12.8 million tons of products worth $5.32 billion were imported through the port.

Imam Khomeini Port has an annual capacity to load and unload 60 million tons of oil and non-oil products. The port has previously been described as one of Iran's major strategic ports and a key entry point for essential goods.