Azerbaijan’s state investment expenditures to rise $235.3M in four years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan’s public capital investment is projected to rise by 400 million manat ($235.3 million), or 7.5%, from 5.3 billion manat ($3.1 billion) in 2027 to 5.7 billion manat ($3.4 billion) in 2030.

This was reflected in the Ministry of Finance’s indicators of the draft state budget expenditures by function for 2027-2030.

In 2027, 8.9 billion manat ($5.2 billion), or 21% of total state budget expenditures, is projected to be allocated to economic activity, including 5.3 billion manat ($3.1 billion) for public capital investment. This is higher than the approved 2026 figure.

By 2030, expenditures on economic activity are expected to reach 9.1 billion manat ($5.4 billion), an increase of 219.1 million manat ($128.9 million), or about 2.5%, from 2027.

Public capital investment is projected to grow faster. It is expected to reach 5.5 billion manat ($3.2 billion) in 2028, 5.6 billion manat ($3.3 billion) in 2029, and 5.7 billion manat ($3.4 billion) in 2030. A total of 22.1 billion manat ($13 billion) is expected to be allocated for this purpose over the four years.

Overall, state budget expenditures are projected at 42.4 billion manat ($24.9 billion) in 2027, 42.8 billion manat ($25.2 billion) in 2028, 43.49 billion manat ($25.6 billion) in 2029 and 44.2 billion manat ($26 billion) in 2030, an increase of 1.83 billion manat ($1.1 billion), or 4.3%, from 2027 through 2030.

According to the functional classification, the 8.9 billion manat allocated for economic activity in 2027 will exceed defense and national security expenditures (8.8 billion manat, or $5.18 billion) by 90.9 million manat ($53.5 million). It will also exceed education spending (5.09 billion manat, or $3 billion) by 3.8 billion manat ($2.2 billion) and social protection and social security spending (4.9 billion manat, or $2.9 billion) by 3.99 billion manat ($2.3 billion).

By economic classification, 26.4 billion manat ($15.5 billion), or 62.3% of state budget expenditures, is planned for current expenditures in 2027, 13.8 billion manat ($8.1 billion), or 32.5%, for capital expenditures, and 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion), or 5.2%, for servicing public debt and liabilities.

Compared with the approved 2026 figures, current expenditures will increase by 1.2 billion manat ($704.9 million), or 4.8%. Capital expenditures are projected to decline by 244.4 million manat ($143.8 million), or 1.7%, while expenditures on servicing public debt and liabilities are expected to decrease by 257.6 million manat ($151.5 million), or 10.5%.

The dollar equivalents are calculated at an exchange rate of 1.7 manat per $1.