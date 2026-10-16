PASHA Bank becomes official banking partner of Caspian Construction Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. PASHA Bank is participating as the official banking partner of Caspian Construction Week, taking place at the Baku Expo Center from 14 to 16 October 2026. Organized by Iteca Caspian, the event brings together local and international businesses, investors and industry professionals.

As one of the region’s leading events for the construction industry, Caspian Construction Week offers participants an opportunity to explore new technologies, exchange ideas and establish business connections. The event covers construction, restoration and reconstruction, engineering systems and road infrastructure, showcasing innovative solutions and opportunities for cooperation.

This year’s event features the 31st Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (BakuBuild), the 6th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh Exhibition (Rebuild Garabagh), and the 18th International Exhibition for Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, Water Supply, Sanitary and Swimming Pool (Aquatherm Baku). The 14th Caspian International Road Infrastructure and Public Transport Exhibition (Road & Traffic) is also taking place on the same dates.

Throughout the three-day event, PASHA Bank is meeting with exhibitors and visitors to discuss their business needs and introduce its financing solutions and digital banking services. These meetings also provide an opportunity to learn more about companies’ development plans, understand their financial requirements and explore potential areas of cooperation.

Zibeyda Hajiyeva, Chief Human Resources Officer at PASHA Bank, also spoke at a panel discussion titled “Youth in the Revival of Garabagh: Initiatives and Opportunities.” During the session, she highlighted the Bank’s efforts to support entrepreneurship and human capital development in Garabagh.

“The active participation of the private sector is particularly important to the reconstruction and development of Garabagh. At PASHA Bank, we are contributing to this process through various initiatives. In cooperation with government institutions, we have supported nearly 70 small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in Garabagh and organized training programs to help them develop their business and management skills. As part of our partnership with Garabagh University, we have also provided computer equipment to students who achieved outstanding results in their university entrance examinations. Our goal is to make a lasting contribution to the development of entrepreneurship, the strengthening of human capital and the continued revival of Garabagh,” said Zibeyda Hajiyeva.

PASHA Bank’s participation in Caspian Construction Week is part of its ongoing work to support businesses in the real sector, improve access to financing and encourage cooperation among companies across different industries.

PASHA Bank provides a wide range of financial services to corporate clients and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including investment banking, trade finance and asset management solutions.

In 2026, PASHA Bank received the “Best Bank in Azerbaijan” and “Best SME Bank in Azerbaijan” awards from International Investor Magazine. The Bank was also named “Azerbaijan’s Best Bank for Large Corporates” at Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence 2026.