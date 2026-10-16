Confirm money transfers in Birbank with SİMA İmza

Money transfers in Birbank can now be confirmed using SİMA İmza. Users making transfers through the Birbank app no longer need to receive or manually enter a one-time verification code. With SİMA İmza, the transfer confirmation process is faster and more convenient. Previously, these transactions were confirmed using one-time verification codes sent through the 3D Secure authentication system.

The integration aims to streamline the confirmation process for money transfers, eliminate additional steps, and further enhance the digital banking experience for users.

The new feature is currently available only to customers who have registered with SİMA İmza through the Birbank app. Other users can continue to confirm their money transfers using the existing 3D Secure verification code method. In the next phase, other users will also have the option to confirm their transfers using SİMA İmza.

About SİMA İmza

SİMA, a next-generation digital signature solution, was developed by AzInTelecom LLC, a company within AZCON Holding. SİMA İmza enables users to access a wide range of public and private services securely and conveniently. Users can obtain a digital signature free of charge through the mobile application, without having to visit a service center.