Azerbaijan steps up mine clearance operations in Aghdam district

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 16. Mine clearance operations are continuing intensively in the Aghdam district, Commander of the Anti-Mine Military Unit of the Special Risky Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant Colonel Suleyman Huseynov, told Trend’s Karabakh bureau.

The Special Risky Rescue Service continues mine-clearance operations in the liberated territories.

Following the Second Karabakh War, the service has also been involved in operations to clear territories of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Huseynov said that the operations are being carried out in villages and settlements, around drinking water reservoirs, and along water canals.

According to him, thanks to the attention and care of the President, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the personnel have been equipped with modern machinery and equipment, including remotely operated "GCS-200" demining robots. The personnel underwent relevant training and obtained accreditation, and specially trained dogs are also utilized in operations.

According to an instructor in the Cynological Battalion of the Special Risk Rescue Service, Sergeant Farid Rustamov, no technology can fully replace the dogs' keen sense of smell. By detecting explosives buried underground through scent, the dogs accelerate the search for mines and enhance safety.