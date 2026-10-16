Azerbaijan’s Central Bank discusses potential cooperation with BlackRock

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) discussed the prospects for potential cooperation with BlackRock.

This was announced in a statement published by the CBA.

According to the statement, a delegation led by Central Bank Governor Taleh Kazimov met with BlackRock executives during a working visit to Bangkok.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on initiatives aimed at further strengthening the country’s investment climate and deepening the capital market, as well as on the priorities the Central Bank has identified regarding the diversification of funding sources.

The prospects for potential cooperation were also discussed at the meeting.

“BlackRock” is a U.S.-based investment management firm that operates internationally. The company provides institutional and private clients with asset management services, investment strategy development, and access to financial markets. Its clients include pension funds, insurance companies, financial institutions, and private investors.

The company offers a variety of investment products, including solutions for investing in stocks, bonds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The ETFs offered by BlackRock under the “iShares” brand are widely used in international financial markets. These products are designed to simplify investors’ access to various asset classes and markets.

Asset management companies are involved in allocating funds among various investment instruments, managing investment portfolios, and helping institutional investors achieve their financial goals.

Given the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s priorities regarding the deepening of the capital market and the diversification of funding sources, the meeting with BlackRock is of great importance for discussing international best practices in investment management.