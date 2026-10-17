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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 17

Iran News 17 October 2026 09:22 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 17
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 17.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to October 15.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,816,419 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,040,197 rials. On October 15, the euro was priced at 2,014,322 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 17

Rial on October 15

1 US dollar

USD

1,816,419

1,810,986

1 British pound

GBP

2,421,251

2,381,528

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,203,412

2,159,587

1 Swedish króna

SEK

183,128

179,838

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

192,261

189,529

1 Danish krone

DKK

272,934

269,459

1 Indian rupee

INR

19,134

19,033

1 UAE Dirham

AED

494,600

493,121

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,843,444

5,802,120

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

656,134

653,737

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,149,609

1,140,152

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

231,455

230,745

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,721,865

4,708,798

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,282,960

1,268,646

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,026,755

1,008,893

1 South African rand

ZAR

110,248

108,820

1 Turkish lira

TRY

36,680

36,665

1 Russian ruble

RUB

21,723

21,472

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

499,016

497,524

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

119,855

119,464

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,889

14,844

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,262,523

1,259,588

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

484,378

482,930

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,830,902

4,816,452

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,419,169

1,407,310

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,476,274

1,467,314

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

54,855

54,730

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

865

863

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,195,334

1,189,024

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

282,842

281,651

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

271,548

270,471

100 Thai baht

THB

5,432,217

5,373,755

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

444,616

443,297

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,361,407

1,348,549

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,561,945

2,554,282

1 euro

EUR

2,040,197

2,014,322

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

401,343

401,144

1 Georgian lari

GEL

699,581

697,799

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

100,504

100,649

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

27,959

27,892

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

603,181

600,121

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,068,476

1,065,286

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,881,407

2,877,643

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

196,946

196,200

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

519,342

517,916

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,067

2,065

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,040,197 rials and $1 costs 1,816,419 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,65-2,68 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,97-3 million rials.

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