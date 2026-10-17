Iran-Kazakhstan rail freight grows significantly – Zakeri

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Rail freight transportation between Iran and Kazakhstan has increased significantly, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and CEO of the Railway Company, Jabbar Ali Zakeri, said.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, Zakeri made the remarks while discussing prospects for regional transport cooperation.

“Iran and Kazakhstan have longstanding ties in rail freight transportation,” he said.

Despite existing challenges in bilateral cooperation, the development of railway networks, the establishment of a rail connection between Iran and Afghanistan via Uzbekistan, and the improvement of border links were among the issues discussed at the 14th meeting of transport ministers from member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Astana, Kazakhstan, he noted.

Zakeri said the implementation of agreements and decisions reached at the meeting was expected to begin by 2027, contributing to stronger regional railway cooperation and transit connectivity.

He also noted that the annual New Silk Way conference in Kazakhstan aimed to promote freight transportation along international corridors and support the development of regional cargo flows.

According to Zakeri, the development of a second border crossing between Kazakhstan and China is important for expanding regional transport capacity. He said construction of a 150-kilometer railway on the Dostyk route was expected to be completed in 2027, potentially increasing the capacity of the East-West International Corridor.

Zakeri also said rail freight transportation in Kazakhstan had increased by 20% to 30 million tons, despite restrictions affecting Russia’s and Belarus’ transport links with Europe. He cited this as evidence of the region’s potential for expanding rail freight transportation.

The deputy minister highlighted the importance of digitalizing procedures among Kazakhstan’s executive authorities, saying that this had reduced railcars’ border-crossing time by approximately 30 minutes.

He added that the adoption of a unified digital system by member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) could simplify regional trade and rail freight transportation.

Regarding Iran’s participation in these efforts, Zakeri expressed hope that the country could also benefit from unified digital systems, given its transport and border links with regional countries.

The 14th meeting of transport ministers from ECO member states was held in Astana on October 15, following a preparatory meeting on October 14.