Kyrgyzstan holds first demographic policy council meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Kyrgyzstan has discussed measures to implement its demographic policy through 2030 at the first meeting of the Council on Demographic Policy under the Cabinet of Ministers, chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulan Mamatkanov on October 16 in Bishkek.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting focused on the country's current demographic situation, key challenges to demographic development, and the action plan for the first stage (2026–2030) of the Concept of Demographic Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2040.

Ulan Mamatkanov emphasized the strategic importance of demographic policy for the country's sustainable development, noting that achieving the set objectives requires coordinated action by government agencies.

Participants also discussed the implementation of priority areas, coordination among responsible authorities, regular monitoring of the action plan, and measures to address identified challenges. Following the meeting, a number of instructions were issued.

Meanwhile, demographic trends influence labor market dynamics, social infrastructure development, and public expenditure planning. Monitoring changes in population size and age structure helps governments assess long-term needs in education, healthcare, employment, and housing.

Long-term demographic planning also plays a role in regional development, as population distribution and migration patterns can affect demand for public services, infrastructure, and employment opportunities. Coordinated policy measures can help align development priorities with changing population needs across the country.