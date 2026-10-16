Azerbaijan's metallurgical output rises over 6% in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Output in Azerbaijan’s metallurgical industry climbed by 6.1% from January through September 2026.

This was reflected in the State Statistics Committee’s report.

According to the report, in the mentioned period, Azerbaijan's metallurgical industry and finished metal products manufacturing sector produced goods worth 1.35 billion manat ($795.3 million).

While growth was recorded in the metallurgical industry during the reporting period, a decline was observed in the manufacturing of finished metal products by 18.4%.

Manufacturing trends across the sectors indicate varying dynamics in the output of individual products. In the metallurgical industry, aluminum product manufacturing increased by 51.2%, while rebar manufacturing rose by 14.2%. In contrast, manufacturing of other metal products in the finished metal products manufacturing sector declined by 61.5%.

Steel casting and rebar manufacturing increase

Data on key metallurgical products show that steel casting amounted to 223,500 tons from January through September 2026, up 0.4% compared with the same period last year.

During the reporting period, rebar production reached 304,600 tons, an increase of 14.2% compared with the corresponding period last year. The rise in rebar production was one of the main areas of positive growth in the metallurgical industry.

Meanwhile, steel pipe production declined. In the first 9 months of 2026, 124,000 tons of steel pipes were produced, equivalent to 85.5% of the figure for the same period last year. Thus, steel pipe manufacturing fell by 14.5% year-on-year.

Manufacturing of unwrought lead, aluminum, zinc, nickel and other metals also decreased. Total output of these products amounted to 16,500 tons, down 38.7% compared with the same period last year.

Aluminum product manufacturing rises by 51.2%

One of the most notable increases in the metallurgical industry was recorded in aluminum product manufacturing.

From January through September 2026, Azerbaijan manufactured 55,872 tons of aluminum products, up 51.2% compared with the corresponding period last year.

Copper wire manufacturing recorded a decrease. During the reporting period, 514.8 tons of copper wire were manufactured. However, this figure was equivalent to 14.5% of the output recorded in the same period last year, indicating an 85.5% year-on-year decline in copper wire manufacturing.

Thus, despite overall growth in the metallurgical industry, significant differences were observed across individual products. While aluminum product and rebar manufacturing increased, declines were recorded in steel pipe, unwrought non-ferrous metal, and copper wire manufacturing.

Decline in finished metal products manufacturing

From January through September 2026, one of the key indicators in the finished metal products manufacturing sector was the output of metal structures.

During the reporting period, 14,304 tons of metal structures were manufactured. This was equivalent to 81.2% of the figure for the same period last year. As a result, metal structure manufacturing declined by 18.8% year-on-year.

Other areas of manufacturing showed different trends. Output of stranded wire, cables and similar products without insulation amounted to 7,722 tons, up 11.1% compared with the corresponding period last year.

Manufacturing of other metal products declined significantly. In the first 9 months of 2026, output of these products amounted to 4,785 tons, equivalent to 38.5% of the figure for the same period last year. This represents a 61.5% year-on-year decline in manufacturing.

The sharp decline in the manufacturing of other metal products is one of the notable factors behind the overall downturn in the finished metal products sector.

What are stocks of finished products in warehouses?

As of October 1, 2026, industrial enterprises held stocks of various metallurgical and finished metal products in their warehouses.

According to the data, stocks of finished steel castings amounted to 1,500 tons, rebar to 14,300 tons, and steel pipes to 3,400 tons.

Warehouse stocks of unwrought lead, aluminum, zinc, nickel, and other metals amounted to 4,600 tons. Stocks of aluminum products stood at 3,765 tons.

In the finished metal products manufacturing sector, stocks of finished metal structures amounted to 11,892 tons. Warehouse stocks of stranded wire, cables, and similar products without insulation stood at 33.8 tons, while stocks of other metal products amounted to 6.9 tons.

Inventories recorded in warehouses reflect the volume of finished products held by enterprises as of the reporting date. These figures alone do not allow for definitive conclusions regarding the level of demand for products or sales dynamics.

Thus, the results for the period from January through September 2026 indicate that while Azerbaijan’s metallurgical industry has shown overall growth, a decline in the production of finished metal products persists. Although growth in the output of aluminum products and rebar has created a positive trend, a decrease in the production of steel pipes, metal structures, and other metal products reveals divergent trends across different segments of the industry.