Georgia's non-profit turnover equals 10.9% of production value

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Turnover from the auxiliary economic activities of Georgia's non-profit institutions amounted to 10.9% of the sector's total production value in 2025, according to Trend's calculations based on data from Geostat.

Geostat reported that non-profit institutions generated 280.1 million lari ($107.5 million) in turnover from auxiliary activities in 2025, down 0.4% from 2024, while the sector's total production value of goods and services reached 2.562 billion lari ($983.6 million), down 5.8% year-on-year.

According to Trend's calculations, turnover from auxiliary activities was approximately 1.1 million lari ($422,341) lower than in 2024, while total production value decreased by approximately 157.7 million lari ($60.5 million) over the same period.

Dividing turnover from auxiliary activities by total production value gives an implied ratio of approximately 10.9% in 2025. The ratio indicates the share of the sector's reported production value represented by turnover from auxiliary economic activities.

Geostat defines non-profit institutions as legal entities that produce goods and services without the primary goal of generating profit. The agency noted that such institutions may engage in auxiliary economic activities and use financial or non-financial assets to generate supplementary income. Their activities are also financed through sources including donations, membership fees and grants.