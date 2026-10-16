Uzbekistan, Pakistani GO Group plan $10M livestock complex in Kashkadarya

Photo: The Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Uzbekistan and Pakistan's GO Group are working to expand agricultural investment and trade, including a proposed $10 million livestock complex in the Kashkadarya region with capacity for 20,000–30,000 head of cattle, following a meeting on October 15 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture, following a meeting between Minister Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu.

The talks focused on increasing bilateral trade, expanding investment projects, strengthening food supply chains and developing cooperation in agricultural research and seed production.

Bilateral trade turnover grew 37.8% in 2025 to $326.9 million. From January through September 2026, trade between the two countries totaled $100.5 million.

Particular attention was given to developing livestock production and establishing meat-processing infrastructure in Uzbekistan.

The initial phase envisages attracting $10 million in investment, building facilities capable of accommodating 20,000–30,000 head of cattle and establishing meat-processing capacity.

Additionally, the two sides discussed plans to implement seven investment projects in agriculture and the food industry, with a combined value of $141 million.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue working to translate the agreements into practical results, expand trade and economic ties, and advance promising investment projects.

The proposed initiatives are intended to strengthen agricultural production, develop food-processing capabilities and deepen economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.