Baku Declaration adopted at 7th CICA Summit in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Baku Declaration has been adopted within the framework of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku on Thursday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The document reflects the high regard in which member states hold Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of CICA, and commends the initiatives put forward and events organized by the country across various areas during its two-year tenure.

The Baku Declaration contains specific provisions regarding the promotion of the international order, as well as measures to combat existing risks in the military-political, economic, and environmental spheres. The document also places special emphasis on promoting tolerance and inter-civilizational dialogue, as well as expanding the use of science, education, and innovation for the sake of security and prosperity. Furthermore, it highlights the opportunities and risks arising from the development of artificial intelligence.

The declaration also includes provisions regarding the development of economic ties among member states, the strengthening of transport, energy, and digital connectivity, and the ensuring of energy security.