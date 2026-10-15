Uzbekistan, Germany aim to expand agribusiness cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Uzbekistan and Germany discussed expanding trade and economic ties and strengthening agricultural cooperation during a meeting on October 15 in Tashkent between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Agriculture Ibrohim Abdurahmonov and German Ambassador to Uzbekistan Matthias Follert.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The meeting focused on developing new areas of cooperation in agriculture and expanding mutually beneficial economic initiatives.

In addition, the parties discussed opportunities to draw on Germany’s advanced agricultural expertise and modern technologies to improve farming practices and promote innovation in Uzbekistan’s agricultural production.

Particular attention was given to expanding the use of innovative approaches in agriculture, studying German best practices and supporting initiatives that could benefit both countries.

The sides emphasized the importance of translating bilateral relations into practical cooperation, developing trade and economic ties, and making more effective use of existing opportunities in the agricultural sector.

Uzbekistan has been expanding agricultural production and investing in the modernization of its farming sector. In 2025, agricultural, forestry and fishery output grew by 4.4% year over year, while exports of fruits and vegetables reached $2.1 billion, up 36.9%. The country is also working to expand mechanization, introduce digital technologies and improve resource efficiency. Agricultural mechanization currently stands at 81%, with plans to purchase 10,000 units of machinery in 2026.

The meeting forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Uzbekistan-Germany cooperation and identify new opportunities for collaboration in agriculture and related industries.