ITOCHU signs business alliance with SORAMICHI to expand consulting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Japanese trading company ITOCHU Corporation has signed a capital and business alliance agreement with SORAMICHI Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based consulting firm, ITOCHU said on Oct.15.

“Under the partnership, ITOCHU aims to expand its ability to support clients throughout the entire business transformation process, from strategy development and business planning to system implementation and operation,” the company said.

SORAMICHI specializes in helping companies bridge the gap between business functions, including marketing and sales, and IT system development. Its services cover strategy formulation, the development of data and artificial intelligence infrastructure, the implementation and operation of customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing tools, data analysis, and system development.

The firm has extensive experience working with major companies, particularly in the financial services, insurance, real estate, and service industries.

The alliance builds on ITOCHU’s Digital Business Strategy, under which the company works with group companies to provide integrated support for clients’ digital transformation and business development.

These include ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (CTC), which specialises in IT system design, development and operation; BELLSYSTEM24 HOLDINGS, INC., which provides business process outsourcing (BPO) services, including customer and marketing support; and AKQA UKA, Inc., which focuses on customer experience design.

Through the new alliance, ITOCHU intends to strengthen its consulting capabilities for marketing and sales operations while broadening the range of services available to customers. The company also plans to offer SORAMICHI’s consulting services to its group’s existing customer base and develop new services aimed at supporting clients’ business growth in cooperation with other ITOCHU Group companies.

The partnership is aligned with ITOCHU’s management policy, “The Brand-New Deal: Profit opportunities are shifting downstream,” which focuses on developing and transforming business models by identifying customer and market needs.

ITOCHU said it would continue to combine the capabilities of its group companies to support clients’ business growth and improve their competitiveness.