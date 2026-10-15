Kyrgyzstan’s Ala-Too Resort targets 2 million annual tourists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Ala-Too Resort year-round tourism cluster project being implemented in Kyrgyzstan is designed to accommodate up to two million tourists annually and create around 5,000 jobs, President Sadyr Japarov said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan announced.

"Kyrgyzstan continues to implement the Ala-Too Resort year-round tourism cluster project. This infrastructure project will accommodate up to 2 million tourists annually and create around 5,000 jobs," he said.

According to Sadyr Japarov, the project is part of the country's efforts to develop its tourism infrastructure.

The Kyrgyz president noted that tourism development complements the country's efforts to expand international economic cooperation and attract investment in infrastructure projects.

Sadyr Japarov also said that Kyrgyzstan is interested in developing energy cooperation, including the creation of cross-border infrastructure and the expansion of electricity trade.

The 7th CICA Summit is taking place in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, bringing together heads of state and government, as well as delegations from CICA member states, observer states, observer organizations, and partner entities.

The summit provides an opportunity to discuss dialogue and confidence-building among member states amid rising interstate tensions, escalating conflicts, and the emergence of new hotspots of tension, including in Asia.

One of the summit's key outcomes is the admission of Laos as a new CICA member. The summit is also expected to see the adoption of documents aimed at intensifying the organization's activities and strengthening cooperation in specific areas.