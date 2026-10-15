Turkmenistan's mobile banking transactions rise 140.7% to $20.3M

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The volume of non-cash bank card transactions through mobile banking in Turkmenistan reached 71.1 million manat ($20.3 million) in the period from January through August 2026, up 140.7% year-on-year.

The figure was calculated by Trend based on data published by the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

According to the calculations, Rysgal JSCB recorded the highest growth in mobile banking transaction volume, increasing by 632.5% compared with the same period of 2025. This represents more than a sevenfold increase.

Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (SCBT) and the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs followed, with increases of 92.5% and 82.7%, respectively.

At the same time, Turkmenbashi JSCB recorded growth of 19.7%, while Dayhanbank SCBT and Senagat JSCB posted increases of 16.8% and 4.3%, respectively.

According to Trend’s calculations, mobile banking transaction volumes declined by 9.6% at Turkmen-Turkish JSCB and by 91.2% at Halkbank.

For reference, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan launched cashless payments in 2001 with the introduction of the domestic Altyn Asyr card scheme. While the initial infrastructure was developed in the 2000s, broader adoption gained momentum in the mid-2010s as part of government efforts to digitalize the economy.

In August 2020, the government announced the launch of the Halkbank Terminal mobile application, developed by JSCB Halkbank to allow merchants to accept cashless payments directly through NFC-enabled smartphones, replacing traditional POS terminals. The initiative was presented as a step toward expanding cashless payments and introducing contactless payment technologies across the country.

Alongside payment terminals, Turkmen banks have expanded digital banking services, including Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, e-commerce payment platforms and specialized applications such as Senagat Töleg, while continuing to develop the national Altyn Asyr bank card payment system. These services enable customers to pay for utilities, telecommunications, transport, taxes and other public services electronically.