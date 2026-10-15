Kazakhstan eyes export growth in Switzerland across 30 product categories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Kazakhstan sees potential to increase exports to Switzerland across 30 product categories, including processed goods, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said at a meeting with Swiss Ambassador Christine Honegger, the ministry reported.

The most promising areas include metallurgy, the food industry, petrochemicals, mechanical engineering and the chemical industry. Specific products include aluminum, rolled steel, ferroalloys, sunflower oil, flour, pasta and confectionery.

"Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Switzerland amounted to $1.120 billion in January-August 2026, which is 19.3% higher than in the same period of the previous year," Shakkaliyev said, adding that Kazakhstan's exports to Switzerland increased by 15.4% to $820.5 million in the first eight months of 2026.

Swiss Ambassador Christine Honegger supported the minister's position and expressed Switzerland's readiness to further strengthen trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The meeting took place ahead of Shakkaliyev's working visit to Switzerland, where he is scheduled to attend the 12th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Switzerland Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Bern on October 22. The sides discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties, expanding mutual trade and developing investment cooperation.

"Switzerland remains one of Kazakhstan's largest investors. Investment from Switzerland has exceeded $36 billion over the past 20 years, while around 400 companies with Swiss capital currently operate in Kazakhstan," the ministry said.