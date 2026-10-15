Iran’s production-sector financing rises nearly 12-fold

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The value of financing instruments supporting Iran’s production sector increased nearly 12-fold during the period from March 21 through September 22, 2026, compared with the period from March 21 through September 22, 2025.

According to Trend’s analysis of statistics from the Central Bank of Iran, the total value of these financing instruments reached 3.03 quadrillion rials (about $1.68 billion) during the reporting period, compared with 254 trillion rials (about $141 million) during the corresponding period in 2025.

The value of credit-guarantee securities supporting production growth reached 596 trillion rials (about $331 million), compared with 124 trillion rials (about $69.1 million) during the corresponding period in 2025.

The value of electronic promissory notes used in the production chain totaled 2.25 quadrillion rials (about $1.25 billion), compared with 127 trillion rials (about $70.5 million) during the corresponding period in 2025.

The value of welfare cards linked to the credit-guarantee securities system for production growth amounted to about 149 trillion rials (about $82.6 million), compared with 2.5 trillion rials (about $1.4 million) during the corresponding period in 2025.

Factoring, or the financing of receivables, amounted to 35.4 trillion rials (about $19.6 million) during the reporting period.