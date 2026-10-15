New Silk Way forum in Kazakhstan discusses Middle Corridor expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Participants in the international NEW SILK WAY business forum in Kazakhstan's Astana discussed ways to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), increase its transit potential, and improve freight transport efficiency, the Kazakh Ministry of Transport reported.

A panel session on the Middle Corridor brought together Nurzhan Kelbuganov, chairman of the Committee for Railway and Water Transport at Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport; Andrei Mikhnev, World Bank director for Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan; Bekzod Kholmatov, director of the Center for Transport and Logistics Development Studies at Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport; and business representatives.

In his opening remarks, Kelbuganov highlighted the importance of the Middle Corridor for Kazakhstan, noting its role in expanding the country's export opportunities and strengthening its transit potential.

"Over the past five years, we have made significant progress in developing the route: cargo traffic has increased more than fivefold, while delivery times have been cut by three. Systematic efforts are now underway to develop transport and logistics infrastructure across the entire supply chain, from railway approaches and border crossings to Caspian Sea ports," he said.

It was noted that Kazakhstan is continuing to develop infrastructure to accommodate further growth in freight traffic along the corridor. The work includes building new railway lines and modernizing existing ones.

The country is also expanding the terminal capacity of the ports of Aktau and Kuryk. A container hub has been commissioned, while dredging operations are being carried out to increase port capacity and improve transport efficiency.

The panel also focused on digitalizing freight transport, expanding electronic document management and integrating the information systems of railway administrations.

Participants noted that the next stage in the Middle Corridor's development should focus not only on expanding infrastructure capacity but also on improving the reliability, regularity and competitiveness of freight services.

Coordinated development of infrastructure and digital solutions, alongside closer cooperation among countries along the route, was identified as an important condition for strengthening the TITR's role in international transport and logistics chains