BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Honeywell Technologies will supply process technologies, engineering services and proprietary equipment for the second phase of Hengyi Industries’ Pulau Muara Besar (PMB) petrochemical project in Brunei, helping improve production efficiency and reliability, the company said on October 14.

Under the project, Honeywell Technologies UOP will provide technology licensing, catalysts, technical support and engineering services for planned hydrocracking, aromatics and dehydrogenation units, which are expected to rank among the world’s largest facilities of their kind.

Upon completion of Phase II, the PMB complex is expected to reach crude oil processing capacity of approximately 20 million metric tons per year.

The technologies to be deployed include CCR Platforming, Unicracking, Unionfining, Butamer and C4 Oleflex, as well as a full aromatics complex based on Parex technology.

Honeywell Technologies UOP President Rajesh Gattupalli said: "The company’s experience in the energy sector and its technologies deployed across hundreds of aromatics complexes and processing units would help Hengyi improve operational performance and expand into higher-value petrochemicals."

The companies also cooperated during the first phase of the PMB project, when Honeywell provided process technologies, engineering design, key equipment, catalysts, adsorbents, operator training and technical services for commissioning and ongoing operations.

Hengyi Industries CEO Chen Liancai said the successful implementation of Honeywell’s solutions in Phase I had strengthened the company’s integrated refining and petrochemical value chain.

He added that further cooperation would support the development of Brunei’s energy and petrochemical sector, increase the value generated from the country’s oil and gas resources and contribute to regional economic growth.

Hengyi Group is a technology-driven industrial conglomerate operating across refining, petrochemicals and synthetic fibers. According to the company, it had nearly 30,000 employees and total assets exceeding 160 billion yuan as of the information provided in its corporate profile.