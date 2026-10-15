China backs Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship for another two years – Wang Yi

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Azerbaijan has carried out successful work regarding climate change during its two-year chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and therefore China supports Azerbaijan's chairmanship for another two years, Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, said at the 7th Summit of CICA in Baku on Thursday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, CICA is a cooperation platform for the development of Asian countries.

He noted that CICA is a platform that supports peace in Asia.

"We are currently going through a period of rapid change. We must foster our solidarity so that we can easily overcome crisis situations. The Asian continent is home to the most dynamic and diverse civilizations. We must respect the governance models of each state," he added.

The 7th CICA Summit is being held in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The meeting will review progress since the launch of CICA's transformation in 2022, as well as the achievements of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in strengthening the organization and advancing practical cooperation among member states.

Under the theme “Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth in Asia,” Azerbaijan has promoted dialogue and results-oriented cooperation during its 2024–2026 chairmanship.