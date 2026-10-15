Uzbekistan’s foreign trade reaches $57.4B in January-August 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $57.4 billion in January-August 2026, with China and Russia accounting for a combined $22.4 billion, or approximately 39% of the country’s total trade turnover.

According to Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee, the country maintained trade relations with more than 200 countries worldwide during the first eight months of 2026.

China remained Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade turnover reaching $13.2 billion. Russia ranked second at $9.2 billion, followed by Kazakhstan with $3.7 billion.

Türkiye ranked fourth, with trade turnover totaling $1.9 billion, while Afghanistan placed fifth at $1.4 billion. South Korea followed with $1.3 billion.

France and the United Arab Emirates each recorded $1.2 billion in trade turnover with Uzbekistan. Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, ranked ninth with $980.1 million, while Kyrgyzstan rounded out the top 10 at $908.4 million.

According to Trend’s calculations, trade with China represented around 23% of the total, while Russia accounted for approximately 16%.

The difference between the two leading trading partners reached $4 billion, with Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with China approximately 43.5% higher than its turnover with Russia.

Kazakhstan, the third-largest trading partner, accounted for approximately 6.5% of Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade turnover. The combined turnover with China, Russia and Kazakhstan reached $26.1 billion, representing around 45.5% of the country’s total trade.

The top five trading partners — China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Afghanistan — generated a combined $29.4 billion in trade turnover, equivalent to approximately 51.2% of Uzbekistan’s total for January-August 2026.

The 10 leading trading partners accounted for approximately $35 billion in combined trade turnover, or around 61% of the national total.