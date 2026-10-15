Azerbaijan sets up “Digital Communications” system - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. An information system called “Digital Communications” has been established in Azerbaijan to improve administration in the telecommunications and postal sectors, increase user satisfaction, and ensure the digitalization of the services provided.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the corresponding decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.



According to the decree, the Regulations on the “Digital Communications” information system have been approved.

It has been established that the “Digital Communications” information system (hereinafter referred to as the “Digital Communications” Information System) is designed to ensure the promptness, efficiency, and transparency of regulation and oversight in the fields of information and communication technologies and communications (telecommunications and postal services) through the use of digital technologies, including information and communication technologies.

The system is also designed to ensure the timeliness, efficiency, and transparency of interactions with central and local executive authorities, legal entities that are state-owned or in which the state holds a controlling stake (or shares), public legal entities established on behalf of the state, other state-funded organizations, local government bodies, as well as other individuals and legal entities. In addition, the system ensures the standardization and accessibility of the services provided and the information stored in the DCIS.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan performs the functions of the owner of the DCIS, while the Agency for Information and Communication Technologies under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan performs the functions of the operator.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with resolving any issues arising from this decree.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall:

- Take the necessary measures to establish and maintain the Digital Communications Information System (DCIS), organize its operation and ensure its further development;

- Take measures to ensure the deployment, maintenance and improvement of the DCIS in the Government Cloud (G-cloud), in accordance with the Government Cloud (G-cloud) Concept, approved by Decree No. 718 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 3, 2019, and to ensure the inclusion of the DCIS in the Unified Register of State Information Resources, Systems and Electronic Services and the State Register of Personal Data Information Systems;

- Together with the state authorities (institutions) that serve as the primary sources of the information specified in Clause 4.2 of the Regulation approved by this Decree, take the necessary measures to ensure that such information is obtained through the Electronic Government Information System within six months;

- Taking into account the Regulation approved by this Decree, jointly with the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ensure the implementation of measures arising from the requirements of Decree No. 263 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 12, 2018, On Approval of the Rules for the Establishment, Maintenance, Integration and Archiving of State Information Resources and Systems and on Certain Measures Related to E-Government.