Iran’s East Azerbaijan customs exports rise 27% in value

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Exports of goods through the customs offices of Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province rose by 27% in value and 4% in volume during the period from March 21 through September 22, 2026, compared with the same period in 2025.

Ali Asghar Abbaszadeh, head of East Azerbaijan Province customs, announced the figures, according to the Iranian Customs Administration.

"During the reporting period, 1.7 million tons of goods worth $1.08 billion were exported through the province’s customs offices," he said.

Abbaszadeh said the main exports included iron and steel products worth $211 million, copper and copper products worth $192 million, petrochemical and rubber products worth $107 million, mineral fuels and various types of bitumen worth $74 million, and grain and flour products worth $62 million.

According to the customs official, the goods were exported to 80 countries, primarily Türkiye, Iraq, Armenia, Afghanistan and Georgia.

During the same period, 278,000 tons of goods worth more than $688 million were imported into Iran through the province’s customs offices. Import value increased by 8%, while import volume rose by 25% compared with March 21–September 22, 2025, Abbaszadeh said.

He added that the main imports included machinery and equipment worth $113 million, tobacco products worth $91 million, vehicles and spare parts worth $53 million, petrochemical and rubber products worth $43 million, and red meat worth $29 million.

The goods were imported from 54 countries, including Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, China, Germany and India, he said.

Abbaszadeh also reported that approximately 429,000 tons of transit cargo entered Iran through the province’s customs offices during the reporting period, an increase of 35% compared with the same period in 2025. Meanwhile, 878,000 tons of transit cargo left Iran through the province’s customs offices, up by 19% year-on-year.

According to Trend’s analysis of Iranian Customs Administration statistics, during the period from March 21, 2025, through January 20, 2026, East Azerbaijan Province’s customs offices handled exports totaling 2.8 million tons worth $1.47 billion and imports totaling 395,000 tons worth $1.29 billion.