Azerbaijan denies reports of hijab ban in medical institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Azerbaijan Audiovisual Council and the Ministry of Health have issued a joint statement following the circulation of a fake document on social media and messaging platforms claiming that restrictions had been introduced on wearing the hijab in medical institutions.

The statement notes that the letter being circulated and attributed to the Ministry of Health is fake. The ministry has neither issued such a document nor given medical institutions any relevant instructions.

Presenting the fake letter as an official document misleads the public and constitutes disinformation.

The Azerbaijan Audiovisual Council called on media outlets and social media users to verify information through official sources, refrain from presenting the fake document as authentic, and avoid contributing to the spread of disinformation.