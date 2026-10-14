Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 14.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currency fell compared to October 13.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,805,569 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,021,340 rials. On October 13, the euro was priced at 2,008,502 rials.

Currency Rial on October 14 Rial on October 13 1 US dollar USD 1,805,569 1,800,169 1 British pound GBP 2,392,562 2,377,092 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,168,330 2,156,549 1 Swedish króna SEK 181,041 179,149 1 Norwegian krone NOK 189,628 187,914 1 Danish krone DKK 270,405 268,677 1 Indian rupee INR 19,003 18,819 1 UAE Dirham AED 491,646 490,175 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,791,906 5,778,377 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 652,176 649,934 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,140,102 1,134,195 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 230,057 229,389 1 Omani rial OMR 4,692,515 4,677,801 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,270,026 1,260,614 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,013,748 1,005,559 1 South African rand ZAR 109,474 108,765 1 Turkish lira TRY 36,574 36,493 1 Russian ruble RUB 21,529 21,452 1 Qatari riyal QAR 496,035 494,552 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 119,189 119,154 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,797 14,755 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,260,818 1,252,595 1 Saudi riyal SAR 481,485 480,045 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,802,045 4,787,684 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,410,715 1,405,286 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,466,173 1,461,992 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 54,580 54,404 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 860 857 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,187,111 1,175,660 1 Libyan dinar LYD 280,752 280,257 1 Chinese yuan CNY 269,763 268,996 100 Thai baht THB 5,377,063 5,352,971 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 441,238 440,630 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,346,387 1,349,052 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,546,642 2,539,025 1 euro EUR 2,021,340 2,008,502 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 401,544 398,982 1 Georgian lari GEL 696,681 694,510 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 100,895 100,297 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,805 27,695 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 600,675 595,787 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,062,103 1,058,923 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,877,822 2,866,493 1 Tajik somoni TJS 195,572 194,913 1 Turkmen manat TMT 514,800 512,980 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,066 2,058

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,021,340 rials and $1 costs 1,805,569 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,59-2,62 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,90-2,93 million rials.