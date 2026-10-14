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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 14

Iran News 14 October 2026 09:32 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 14
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 14.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currency fell compared to October 13.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,805,569 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,021,340 rials. On October 13, the euro was priced at 2,008,502 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 14

Rial on October 13

1 US dollar

USD

1,805,569

1,800,169

1 British pound

GBP

2,392,562

2,377,092

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,168,330

2,156,549

1 Swedish króna

SEK

181,041

179,149

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

189,628

187,914

1 Danish krone

DKK

270,405

268,677

1 Indian rupee

INR

19,003

18,819

1 UAE Dirham

AED

491,646

490,175

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,791,906

5,778,377

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

652,176

649,934

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,140,102

1,134,195

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

230,057

229,389

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,692,515

4,677,801

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,270,026

1,260,614

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,013,748

1,005,559

1 South African rand

ZAR

109,474

108,765

1 Turkish lira

TRY

36,574

36,493

1 Russian ruble

RUB

21,529

21,452

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

496,035

494,552

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

119,189

119,154

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,797

14,755

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,260,818

1,252,595

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

481,485

480,045

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,802,045

4,787,684

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,410,715

1,405,286

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,466,173

1,461,992

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

54,580

54,404

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

860

857

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,187,111

1,175,660

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

280,752

280,257

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

269,763

268,996

100 Thai baht

THB

5,377,063

5,352,971

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

441,238

440,630

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,346,387

1,349,052

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,546,642

2,539,025

1 euro

EUR

2,021,340

2,008,502

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

401,544

398,982

1 Georgian lari

GEL

696,681

694,510

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

100,895

100,297

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

27,805

27,695

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

600,675

595,787

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,062,103

1,058,923

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,877,822

2,866,493

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

195,572

194,913

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

514,800

512,980

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,066

2,058

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,021,340 rials and $1 costs 1,805,569 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,59-2,62 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,90-2,93 million rials.

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