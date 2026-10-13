Uzbekistan, Sumitomo, Shikoku review renewable energy projects

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Uzbekistan and Japanese companies Sumitomo Corporation and Shikoku Electric Power reviewed the progress of renewable energy and energy storage projects and discussed further cooperation in power infrastructure during a meeting in Tashkent on October 13.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, following a meeting between Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, Sumitomo Corporation President and CEO Shingo Ueno, and Shikoku Electric Power President Yoshihiro Miyamoto.

The parties reviewed projects to build solar power plants and energy storage systems in the Samarkand region, as well as wind power plants and energy storage facilities in the Kungrad district of Karakalpakstan.

Moreover, they explored potential cooperation in producing steel cables for power transmission lines, supplying ambulances, modernizing electricity networks and applying Japanese experience in managing free economic zones.

Sumitomo Corporation is a diversified trading and investment company operating in sectors including metals, natural resources, energy, infrastructure, transportation, automotive, media and digital technologies. The company has 125 offices across 63 countries and regions.

Shikoku Electric Power operates in the energy sector and also provides telecommunications services, IT solutions, engineering and construction services. The company implements projects in more than 10 countries worldwide.

Additionally, the discussions point to opportunities to broaden bilateral industrial cooperation beyond energy generation, including equipment manufacturing, healthcare supplies and industrial zone management.