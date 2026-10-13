Kapital Bank’s net profit increased by 29.6% in the first 9 months of 2026

The country’s first bank, Kapital Bank, has presented its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. As of September 30, 2026, the bank’s total assets increased by 15.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 13 billion 919 million 541 thousand manats.

In the first nine months of 2026, the bank’s total income increased by 12.8% and amounted to 1 billion 510 million 119 thousand manats. The growth was driven by an increase in both interest and non-interest income. Specifically, interest income increased by 12.8% to 986 million 294 thousand manats, while non-interest income rose by 13% to 523 million 825 thousand manats.

The bank’s net profit increased by 29.6%, reaching 297 million 4 thousand manats. For comparison, this figure amounted to 229 million 129 thousand manats in the same period of 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, Kapital Bank’s loan portfolio increased by 17.7% to 6 billion 391 million 310 thousand manats. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in business and consumer lending. Specifically, business loans increased by 33.1% to 2 billion 266 million 953 thousand manats, while consumer loans grew by 12.9% to 3 billion 536 million 895 thousand manats.

The bank’s deposit portfolio increased by 18.9% to 10 billion 305 million 862 thousand manats. During this period, deposits of individuals increased by 32.4% to 4 billion 95 million 139 thousand manats, while deposits of legal entities rose by 11.3% to 6 billion 210 million 723 thousand manats.

By the end of the third quarter of 2026, the bank’s total capital increased by 12.4% to 1 billion 221 million 237 thousand manats. It should be noted that this figure amounted to 1 billion 86 million 332 thousand manats in the same period of the previous year.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 118 branches, 50 divisions and 15 Digital Centers all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. Applications for a cash loan and a Birbank card can be submitted online.