All eight Azerbaijani citizens rescued after Black Sea drone attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. All eight Azerbaijani citizens who were aboard the cargo ship “CHELSEA-3,” which was attacked by a drone off the Bulgarian coast in the Black Sea, have been rescued; one of them has been admitted to a military hospital, the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, told Trend.

According to him, on October 13 at approximately 1:30 a.m., the cargo ship “CHELSEA-3” was attacked by a drone in the Black Sea, 18 nautical miles east of the Bulgarian city of Byala.

Aykhan Hajizada noted that all 8 Azerbaijani citizens who were on board the vessel (15 people in total) have been rescued. Among them, Ramin Gambarli, born in 1993, is currently at a military hospital in Varna, where his condition is being monitored.

Another seven Azerbaijani citizens underwent an initial medical examination, and their condition was assessed as satisfactory.

A ministry spokesperson stated that coordination efforts are underway on this matter with Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions and the relevant authorities in the respective countries.

“The necessary measures are being taken to provide our citizens with the necessary medical and consular support, as well as to ensure their safe return to the country,” Aykhan Hajizada emphasized.

He urged Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from traveling to regions where military operations are underway and the security situation is unstable. He also drew attention to the dangers of working in such areas and of traveling by vehicle along hazardous routes, especially by ship in the Black and Azov Seas.

Meanwhile, a cargo ship was attacked by drones near the Bulgarian city of Byala, resulting in injuries to six sailors.

The governor of the Varna region, Mario Smarkov, stated that seven Ukrainians and eight Azerbaijanis were on board the ship “CHELSEA-3.”