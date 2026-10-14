Kyrgyzstan's secondary income balance reaches more than $680mln

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Kyrgyzstan’s secondary income balance surplus amounted to $687.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, decreasing by 7.1% year-on-year.

This was reported based on statistical data published by the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the national bank, the figure decreased from $740.1 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

In 2025, the secondary income balance surplus amounted to $3.4 billion, compared with $2.77 billion in 2024, $2.31 billion in 2023, and $2.15 billion in 2022.

During 2025, the surplus amounted to $740.1 million in the first quarter, $865.7 million in the second quarter, $926.5 million in the third quarter, and $866.7 million in the fourth quarter.

Trend estimates that Kyrgyzstan’s secondary income balance is likely to remain in surplus throughout 2026, supported by the established scale of secondary income inflows and the consistently positive balance recorded in recent years.

According to Trend’s calculations, if quarterly surplus remains broadly within the range of $650–900 million, Kyrgyzstan’s annual secondary income balance surplus could amount to approximately $2.7–3.4 billion in 2026. This range reflects the quarterly levels recorded in 2025 and the $687.3 million surplus registered in the first quarter of 2026.

The continued positive balance would provide a stable contribution to Kyrgyzstan’s external income flows during the year. Further quarterly data will help determine whether the annual surplus remains close to the level recorded in 2025 or moves toward the upper end of the estimated range.