Azerbaijan-Türkiye interparliamentary group issues statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Azerbaijani Parliament’s working group on Azerbaijan-Türkiye interparliamentary relations has issued a statement.

Trend presents the full text of the statement:

"The recent biased information campaign against Azerbaijan in certain Turkish media outlets and on social media platforms, as well as the voicing of baseless accusations regarding our country by some Members of Parliament from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and by Oktay Saral, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye, have caused serious concern and regret within the Azerbaijan-Türkiye inter-parliamentary working group.

Relations of friendship, brotherhood, and strategic alliance exist between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Azerbaijan is an independent and sovereign state that determines its domestic and foreign policy in accordance with its national interests and Constitution. The 'one nation, two states' principle established by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev specifically envisions the existence of two independent and sovereign states. It's unacceptable to distort the essence of this principle or to use it as a basis for interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs and dictating external political and ideological approaches to Azerbaijani society.

Azerbaijan's secular state structure and freedom of religious belief are guaranteed by the Constitution. Education policy in our country is based on secularism, equality, and the principles of creating equal opportunities for citizens. The rules applied in educational institutions extend equally to all citizens and are not directed against any religious affiliation. It’s unacceptable to politicize these issues within a religious or ideological context or to level unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan's constitutional order and education policy.

The use of insulting and slanderous language directed at the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, as well as at our people, our history, and our great figures, is unacceptable and provokes justified discontent within Azerbaijani society. We regret to note that the AKP government is taking no steps to prevent such actions. The tolerant attitude shown toward provocative rallies held in front of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions in Türkiye, and toward calls for such actions, also raises a number of questions.

We believe that the special nature of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations requires adherence to the principles of political responsibility, mutual respect, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs. Remarks by individual political figures shouldn't undermine relations between the two countries.

As the Azerbaijan-Türkiye inter-parliamentary working group, we expect that the relevant political circles in Türkiye, including representatives of the ruling political party in parliament, will approach these sensitive issues responsibly, demonstrate respect for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and constitutional order, and refrain from making statements that could negatively affect our relations."