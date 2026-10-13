Kyrgyzstan and World Bank discuss state-owned enterprise reforms

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Benazir Nurlanova met with World Bank Group Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic Hugh Riddell and other representatives to discuss advancing reforms in the state-owned enterprise sector.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"The main topic of the meeting was the practical implementation of reforms in state-owned enterprises, including improving the efficiency of state asset utilization, introducing modern approaches to corporate governance, and developing a competitive environment," the statement said.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted the importance of the joint project "Strengthening Capacity for State-Owned Enterprise Sector Reform," funded by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and implemented by the World Bank.

The parties also emphasized the importance of international experience and expert support in improving the regulatory framework, increasing transparency in the management of state-owned enterprises, and creating favorable conditions for private sector development.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue constructive cooperation to implement priority economic reforms in the Kyrgyz Republic.