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All major transport and logistics projects in Azerbaijan have already been realized - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan News 13 October 2026 12:08 (UTC +04:00)
All major transport and logistics projects in Azerbaijan have already been realized - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. All major transport and logistics projects in Azerbaijan have already been realized, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Trend's correspondent reports.

Noting that the focus is now on identifying cargo sources, mobilizing freight from new origins, and increasing cargo volumes, the head of state expressed hope that cargo transportation would increase in the future once all these projects on both sides have been completed.

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