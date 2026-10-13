President Mirziyoyev to attend CICA Summit in Baku on October 14-15

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Baku on October 14-15 to participate in the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), where regional leaders are expected to discuss security, economic cooperation and transport connectivity across Asia.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The summit will be held under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, with an agenda focused on strengthening trust, peace and security across the continent and advancing CICA’s institutional development.

Participants will also discuss practical cooperation in transport connectivity, digitalization, sustainable economic growth and other priority areas, as well as exchange views on key regional and international issues.

The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Baku Declaration and a package of decisions aimed at strengthening the organization’s role and effectiveness.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Mirziyoyev is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of foreign delegations.

Established in 1992 at Kazakhstan’s initiative, CICA is a multilateral forum aimed at promoting dialogue, cooperation, peace and security across Asia. It currently brings together 28 member states, representing about 90% of the continent’s territory and population.

The forum’s agenda covers military and political security, economic cooperation, environmental protection, human development, and emerging threats such as terrorism and cybersecurity risks. Its members pursue confidence-building measures through dialogue and voluntary cooperation, with decisions made by consensus.