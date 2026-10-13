New Azerbaijan Party responds to Erdoğan aide’s remarks on hijab

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The New Azerbaijan Party expressed regret over remarks by Oktay Saral, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye, and Members of Parliament from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on the hijab issue.

This was stated in a statement by the Press Service of the “New Azerbaijan” Party (NAP) in response to remarks made by Oktay Saral, chief advisor to the President of Türkiye, and members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) regarding Azerbaijan.

“It’s deeply regrettable that Oktay Saral, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye and a Member of Parliament from the ruling Justice and Development Party, has made a populist and irresponsible remark without considering the essence of the matter, Azerbaijan's constitutional order, and the legal foundations of religious freedom in our country. Such statements run counter to the spirit of the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and could serve to create artificial tension in the public sphere,” the statement said.

According to the statement, for a long time, several Turkish media outlets and social media platforms, including information resources known to be close to the ruling AKP, have been spreading false, biased, defamatory and slanderous information about Azerbaijan.

"Taking into account the partnership existing between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Justice and Development Party, as well as the historic bonds of brotherhood and friendship uniting the peoples of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, we have hitherto exercised restraint regarding such incidents. We have aimed to prevent the irresponsible behavior of certain circles from negatively affecting the relations between our states and peoples.

However, the fact that this information campaign directed against Azerbaijan has recently taken on a more aggressive, systematic, and openly slanderous character, and, in particular, that an individual holding the status of Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye and Members of Parliament from the ruling Justice and Development Party have joined this campaign, makes it necessary for us to express our position on the matter openly.

First of all, we categorically reject attempts to deliberately distort Azerbaijan-Israel relations, to portray these ties as having an 'exceptional' nature, and to use this as a basis for leveling political accusations against Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan maintains normal interstate relations with Israel based on norms of international law and mutual interests.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's position on the Palestinian issue is consistent, clear, and principled. Our country has consistently supported the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and provided financial and humanitarian aid to Palestine. President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa have visited Azerbaijan on various occasions. The operations of the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Azerbaijan are also supported financially by the Azerbaijani State.

President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly declared from the highest international platforms that Azerbaijan supports a resolution to the Palestinian issue based on international law and relevant UN resolutions, adhering to the ‘two-state’ principle with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine. Azerbaijan's position regarding the events in Gaza is likewise grounded in humanitarian values, the protection of the civilian population, and international law.

Azerbaijan’s relations with the Islamic world stem from principles of mutual respect, equality, and solidarity, rather than from any political expediency. The contributions our country makes to strengthening Islamic solidarity are highly valued by Muslim states. The plan to host the next Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Azerbaijan in 2027 is a testament to the international confidence placed in our country.

In this regard, it’s worth noting that justice, equality, mutual respect, and solidarity occupy a central place among the fundamental principles of Islam. No state within the Islamic world has the right to dictate its will to other Muslim peoples, interfere in their internal affairs, or position itself as superior to others. A claim to serve the unity of the Muslim world must be demonstrated through equal cooperation and mutual respect, not through hegemonic tendencies.

Historically, the people of Azerbaijan have opposed imperialism, colonialism, and neo-colonial approaches. This principled stance remains unchanged today.

Throughout history, the people of Azerbaijan have held their national, moral, and religious values in high regard. Freedom of religious belief is guaranteed by the Constitution of our country. The Azerbaijani state treats representatives of all religions equally and views religious diversity as an asset that enriches our society.

The regulations applied in the education sector are based on the principles of equality, secularism, the rule of law, and the assurance of equal opportunities for all citizens. According to the Constitution of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is a secular state. This principle is also enshrined in the Constitution of Türkiye. Therefore, it’s unacceptable for Azerbaijan’s secular state structure and education policy to become a subject of political manipulation.

Political debates surrounding religious and secular values within Türkiye itself are deepening societal polarization. We believe that using sensitive issues, such as the headscarf, as a tool for political manipulation and divisiveness serves neither the unity of the Turkish people nor the solidarity of the Muslim world as a whole. It’s particularly impermissible to use such issues as a means of political pressure against Azerbaijan. We call upon the AKP government to refrain from this harmful policy.

Insulting, slanderous, and defamatory remarks directed at the person of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Victorious Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev, across various information outlets also provoke justified outrage among the Azerbaijani public. The principle of ‘One nation, two states’, established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, forms the moral and political foundation of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations. However, the essence of this historic phrase must not be distorted. It refers specifically to a single nation and two independent states. Under no circumstances does this principle justify one state interfering in the internal affairs of the other or imposing its own political and ideological approaches upon the other.

The Azerbaijani people have lived with the aspiration for independence for centuries, restored their statehood, and today live in a sovereign state that pursues an independent domestic and foreign policy under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The New Azerbaijan Party believes that representatives of the Justice and Development Party, particularly those holding high-ranking state positions, should demonstrate political responsibility in their statements and show respect for the sovereignty, constitutional order, and internal affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We hope that the relevant political circles in Türkiye will draw the appropriate conclusions from such irresponsible statements and refrain from actions that could harm Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations," the statement added.

Saral made a biased post on his social media page regarding the decision on standardized uniforms in Azerbaijan.