Kazakhstan to hold local council elections on November 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Kazakhstan will hold early elections to maslikhats (local representative bodies) at all levels on November 29, 2026, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mukhtar Yerman said.

"A total of 3,447 deputies are to be elected to 228 maslikhats across the country. Of these, 668 seats will be allocated to regional maslikhats, 626 to city maslikhats and 2,153 to district maslikhats", Yerman said.

He noted that maslikhat deputies are elected by residents of the respective administrative-territorial units through universal, equal and direct suffrage by secret ballot for five-year terms.

On October 12, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree terminating the powers of maslikhats at all levels ahead of schedule, the presidential press service reported.

Under the decree, the Central Election Commission was instructed to take the necessary measures to organize and conduct early elections to maslikhats.

The government and the akims (regional governors and city mayors) of Astana, the regions, Almaty and Shymkent were tasked with providing organizational, logistical and financial support for the elections.

On September 24, 2026, Tokayev announced plans to hold early elections to maslikhats at all levels while speaking at the first session of the Kazakhstan People's Council (Qazaqstan Khalyq Kenesi).

On August 23, 2026, Kazakhstan held elections to the first convocation of the Kurultai, the country's new unicameral parliament, established under the Constitution that entered into force on July 1, 2026. On August 28, the government relinquished its powers before the newly elected Kurultai.