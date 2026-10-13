Azerbaijan's ruling party warns against distortion of ‘one nation, two states’ principle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The principle of ‘One nation, two states’, established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, forms the moral and political foundation of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, however, the essence of this historic phrase mustn’t be distorted.

This was stated in a statement by the Press Service of the “New Azerbaijan” Party (NAP) in response to remarks made by Oktay Saral, chief advisor to the President of Türkiye, and members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) regarding Azerbaijan.

The statement pointed out that the mentioned principle namely refers to one nation and two independent states.

"Under no circumstances does this principle provide grounds for one state to interfere in the internal affairs of another or to impose its own political and ideological approaches on it," the statement underlines.

The party’s statement added that insulting, slanderous, and defamatory remarks directed at the person of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Victorious Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev, across various information outlets also provoke justified outrage among the Azerbaijani public.

Meanwhile, Oktay Saral made a biased post on his social media page regarding the decision on standardized uniforms in Azerbaijan.