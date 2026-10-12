Uzbekistan, Italy's Planet Farms discuss smart greenhouse investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Uzbekistan and Italy’s Planet Farms discussed potential investment in smart greenhouse facilities and advanced agricultural technologies during a meeting in Rome between Uzbek Agriculture Minister Ibrohim Abdurahmonov and company representatives.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture.

The talks focused on introducing innovative technologies into Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector, improving the efficiency of water and land use, and developing joint investment projects.

Planet Farms expressed interest in establishing a modern smart greenhouse complex in Uzbekistan and developing an integrated supply chain covering the sorting, packaging and delivery of agricultural products.

The company’s technologies are designed to optimize the use of water and land resources, reduce fertilizer consumption and enable the production of high-quality agricultural products without pesticides or herbicides, according to the information provided by the Uzbek side.

Moreover, the parties discussed automating production processes and integrating cultivation, sorting and packaging operations within a single facility.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed interest in continuing discussions on modern greenhouse development, integrated agricultural production and packaging systems, and promising investment projects.

Cooperation with Planet Farms could help Uzbekistan introduce resource-efficient farming methods, improve agricultural productivity and reduce post-harvest losses. Integrating cultivation, processing and packaging could also increase the value of locally produced goods, improve supply-chain efficiency and create opportunities to supply higher-quality products to domestic and international markets.