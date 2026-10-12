Azerbaijan, Cambodia discuss expanding investment and energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan and Cambodia are interested in expanding mutual investments, cooperating in the energy and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors, and technology transfer, President of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council Neak Oknha Kith Meng told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Cambodia business forum taking place in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the forum aims to foster investment cooperation between the two countries, including by attracting Azerbaijani companies to Cambodia and Cambodian companies to Azerbaijan.

"We believe this is an excellent opportunity for both countries. Although we are geographically far apart, we can bridge this distance and strengthen ties between our cultures and businesses. The parties are discussing a cooperation framework that will help define shared areas of engagement and implementation mechanisms," he said.

Discussing the prospects of integrating Cambodia into Eurasian transport routes, including the Middle Corridor, he noted that the country, as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), seeks to expand economic ties with Central Asia.

Furthermore, he mentioned that energy integration, artificial intelligence, and technology are among the areas being explored by the parties during the visit and business forum.