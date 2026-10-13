Azerbaijan shapes new geopolitical reality in South Caucasus - Javanshir Akhundov on “Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov” (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan's multi-vector foreign policy enables the country to effectively address regional threats, strengthen its international standing and create new opportunities for economic development in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijani diplomat and former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Javanshir Akhundov said.

He made the remarks in a new episode of the analytical video project “Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov” on the Baku Network expert platform.

According to the diplomat, the foundations of the multi-vector policy laid by National Leader Heydar Aliyev continue to provide Azerbaijan with significant strategic advantages.

“Geography is destiny,” Akhundov said, emphasizing that Azerbaijan's location requires particular attention to security issues.

He recalled Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and military tensions surrounding Iran, the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. In these circumstances, balanced diplomacy takes on particular importance.

The expert also focused on Armenia. In his view, Armenian society and political elites need to reconsider the principles of their statehood, abandon revanchist ideas and build relations with neighboring countries based on current political and economic realities.

Akhundov emphasized that Azerbaijan has an extensive network of strategic partnerships, including ties with Türkiye, Pakistan and China.

The development of regional transport links was one of the central topics of the discussion.

Akhundov expressed confidence that the launch of the Zangezur Corridor, which runs for approximately 42 kilometers through Armenian territory, would open up additional economic opportunities for the entire region.

According to him, Azerbaijan has already completed nearly 90% of the relevant infrastructure work on its territory.

The expert highlighted the importance of the Middle Corridor, the international North-South and East-West routes, and efforts to increase the capacity of the Port of Alat. In Akhundov's view, transport infrastructure should become an economic foundation for long-term regional stability.

Discussing prospects for Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization, the diplomat emphasized the role of public diplomacy.

Akhundov called for expanding people-to-people contacts and building new relations in the interests of future generations.

Here is the full video recording of the program for our readers: